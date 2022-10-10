Erling Haaland feasts on heart and liver as part of a 6,000 calorie a day diet.

The 22-year-old Manchester City striker follows a strict eating plan to stay in good shape and believes "quality food" that is "as local as possible" is the most important thing he can put into his body.

Speaking in documentary 'Haaland: The Big Decision' - which was fimed before he made the move to the Premier League club this summer - the sportsman said: "You (other people) don't eat this, but I am concerned with taking care of my body. I think eating quality food that is as local as possible is the most important.

"People say meat is bad for you but which? The meat you get at McDonald's? Or the local cow eating grass right over there? I eat the heart and the liver."

The Norwegian soccer star also uses a complex water filtration system and believes in seeing natural light as soon as he wakes up in the morning to help regulate is body clock.

He continued: "The first thing I do in the morning is to get some sunlight in my eyes - it is good for circadian rhythm. I have also started to filtrate my water a bit. I think it can have great benefits for my body."

It was previously revealed Erling insists on tucking into lasagne made by his father, Alfie Haaland, before every home game.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola recently joked: "We can make an offer for Erling’s father to cook for us. If this is the secret of Erling’s goals, I will convince (Chairman) Khaldoon (Al Mubarak) to bring him here! But I don’t think there’s just one secret."