Kathie Lee Gifford doesn't "get" Kelly Ripa's new memoir.

The 69-year-old TV star co-hosted 'Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee' for more than a decade, and Kathie can't understand why Kelly, 52, has decided to release a tell-all memoir about her career.

Kathie said: "I was very sorry to see the headlines."

In the book, Kelly opens about her relationship with her former 'Live!' co-host Regis Philbin, admitting that she had "good and bad days" working alongside the late TV icon.

But Kathie can't understand why Kelly has decided to discuss their relationship in her book.

She told Fox 5: "You know, you never know what’s true and what’s not true. I went, ‘I hope this isn’t true. I just hope it isn’t.’ ‘Cause what’s the point? I don’t get it. I don’t get it."

Kelly co-hosted 'Live!' alongside Regis - who died in July 2020, aged 88 - for a decade. But she recently confessed that their relationship was a complicated one.

She shared: "There were good and bad days.

"I don't want to feel like I'm slamming anyone or that I'm being disrespectful. But I also want people to know it was not a cakewalk.

"It took years to earn my place there and earn things that are routinely given to the men I worked with. Including an office and a place to put my computer."

Kelly replaced Kathie as Regis' co-host, and she admits to initially struggling in her role.

She explained: "The biggest misconception is that it all came easily. People think I just showed up one day and was handed a job and I lived happily ever after and now everything's perfect. But it never is that way."