Julia Roberts had kids at the perfect moment in her life.

The 54-year-old actress - who has 17-year-old twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, and Henry, 15, with her husband Daniel Moder - has revealed that she reached a point in her life when she felt "ready" for motherhood.

She said: "I met [Danny] when I was ready ... And then we call these children into our lives when we're ready to best partner with them."

Despite this, Julia still worries about her parenting skills.

The Hollywood star told the 'Today' show: "Sometimes I get gripped with fear of blowing it. And sometimes I've just said to my kids, 'So today, me as a mom? Can we just take that off the board because I blew it.'"

Meanwhile, Julia recently claimed that she's never been consumed by her acting career.

The actress is one of the biggest stars in the movie business - but Julia actually derives more joy from her family life.

She said: "It’s just never consumed me being an actor. It is my dream come true, but it is not my only dream come true. The life that I have built with my husband.

"The life that we’ve built with our children. That’s the best stuff. To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly to them. When I’m not working, that is my full-time job. And it isn’t rainbows and kittens every day, but it does bring me a lot of joy."

Julia took a break from acting in 2018, and she's recently returned to the movie business alongside George Clooney in 'Ticket to Paradise'.

However, the actress still made a concerted effort to stay in touch with her family throughout the shoot.

She said: "I wrote a lot of letters. Email is kinda boring. And you don’t get the cool stamps and it’s something Danny and I have always done.

"The first letter that he ever wrote me, which was seven pages long, I still have it tucked away. One day, I’ll show it to Hazel and say, ‘That’s what you’re looking for."