Kanye West has been invited to the Holocaust Museum to learn about the dangers of hateful and antisemitic speech.

The museum in Los Angeles has extended an invite to the 45-year-old rapper after he was accused of making antisemitic posts on social media - including declaring he would go "death con 3 on Jewish people" - which resulted in his Twitter account being locked and his Instagram posts restricted.

In a statement, the Holocaust Museum in LA said: "Words matter and words have consequences Ye. We urge you to come visit us at Holocaust Museum LA to understand just how words can incite horrific violence and genocides.

"The Holocaust started with only words that sadly begat stereotypes, racial and religious tropes and blaming others and led to the murder of six million Jews.

"At Holocaust Museum LA it is our mission to commemorate those who were murdered, educate on the Holocaust and all genocides including the genocide perpetrated against the Armenian People (of which your children would be included), and inspire a more dignified and humane world.

"Your words reach millions and you can choose to incite or you can choose to inspire. We are located at 100 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036 and welcome you any time."

On Friday's Kanye tweeted: "I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On Jewish people. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

The tweet was replaced with a notice that read: "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules," and a representative for the site told Pitchfork.com: "The account was locked for violating Twitter’s policies."

It came after Kanye's Instagram was restricted and several posts were removed for breaking the platform's rules, with reports suggesting the deleted messages were aimed at Sean 'Diddy' Combs and claimed he was being controlled by Jewish people.

Meta bosses did not specify which content posted on Kanye's page led to the restrictions with a spokesperson telling Mail Online: “We may place restrictions on accounts that repeatedly break our rules.”

Kanye's troubles online come after he unleashed a tirade of furious messages on social media earlier in the week after facing criticism for promoting ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirts at his Paris Fashion Week show in France on Tuesday. (04.10.22).