Sean Penn's mother Eileen Ryan has died aged 94.

The actress - who was due to turn 95 on October 16th - passed away at her home in Malibu, California, according to a statement from 'Dead Man Walking' star Sean's publicist.

Eileen was known for starring in more than 60 TV shows and films, including the likes of 1999 Paul Thomas Anderson-directed movie 'Magnolia' opposite Tom Cruise and Philip Seymour Hoffman, and 2001 comedy motion picture 'I Am Sam' alongside Sean, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Dakota Fanning.

She also appeared alongside her son in 1991 crime drama movie 'Indian Runner', and 2006 film 'All the King’s Men'.

What's more, Eileen starred opposite Davide Arquette and Scarlett Johansson in 2002 comedy 'Eight Legged Freaks' and in 2016 she appeared in the Warren Beatty-directed 'Rules Don't Apply'.

On the small screen, Eileen appeared in the likes of 'Little House on the Prairie' - which Sean made his TV acting debut in with a brief appearance in 1974 – as well as 'ER', 'Ally McBeal', 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation', 'Prime Suspect', and 'Grey's Anatomy', among others.

As well as being a mother to Sean, 62, Eileen was also a mum to musician Michael Penn, 64, and late actor Chris Penn, who passed away in 2006 aged 40.

Eileen was married to actor and director Leo Penn for 41 years from 1957, after they met in New York at rehearsals for play 'The Iceman Cometh' before tying the knot months later, until his death in 1998.

The late star's cause of death is not known.