Emily Ratajkowski appears to have come out as bisexual on TikTok.

The model, 31, responded to a video on Monday (10.10.22) that asked those who “identify as bisexual” if they “own a green velvet couch”.

Emily, who has filed for divorce from her estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, then showed off her green velvet couch.

It prompted fans to fill the comments section of her post with congratulations for “coming out” as being attracted to men and women, with many declaring: “Yet another win for the ladies.”

Emily’s apparent admission to being bisexual comes as celebrities including Madonna and Shay Mitchell appeared to admit they were part of the LGBT+ community ahead of ‘National Coming Out Day’ on October 11th.

It comes amid rumours she is dating Brad Pitt, 58, after the pair were reported to be “spending a lot of time” in each other’s company.

A source told People: “Friends aren’t sure if it’s serious. They don’t appear to be ‘dating’ formally.”

It emerged in September Emily had officially filed for divorce from her 41-year-old ex-husband Sebastian amid allegations he cheated on her.

She lodged a filing to end their four-year marriage at Manhattan’s Supreme Court, after the couple first split in July amidst reports film producer Sebastian, with whom Emily shares 19-month-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear, was a “serial” cheat.

A source close to the model confirmed the split to People in July and said Emily was focused on parenting.

The insider was quoted saying: “They split recently. It was Em’s decision. She is doing OK.

“She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mum.”

Neither Emily nor Sebastian have not yet commented publicly on the state of their relationship.

They married at a New York court on February 23, 2018, with Emily confirming the news with the Instagram post: “Sooo, I have a surprise, I got married today.”

She later said she only took “30 seconds” to decide she wanted to marry the ‘Uncut Gems’ producer.

In October 2020, the pair announced they were expecting their first child together, but Emily declared it was “something a woman does by herself, inside her body, no matter what her circumstances may be”.

She added: “Despite having a loving partner and many female friends ready to share the gritty details of their pregnancies, I am ultimately alone with my body in this experience.

“There is no one to feel it with me – the sharp muscular aches in my lower abdomen that come out of nowhere while I’m watching a movie or the painful heaviness of my breasts that now greets me first thing every morning.

“My husband has no physical symptoms in ‘our’ pregnancy – another reminder of how different a woman and man’s experience of life can be.”