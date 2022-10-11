Robbie Williams reportedly joked being flashed by a female fan on the first night of his new tour made him feel like a “diabetic in a cake shop”.

The 48-year-old singer – happily married to Ayda Field – is said to have made the gag when one of the crowd at London’s O2 bared her chest on Sunday (09.10.22) at the opener of his ‘XXV’ gigs.

According to The Sun, Robbie, who shares children Theodora, nine, Charlton, seven, Coco, three, and two-year-old Beau with Ayda, 43, paused the show to remark: “There is a lady here getting her breasts out for me down here – incredible.

“But for me, it is like being a diabetic in a cake shop. There’s nothing I can do about it, is there?”

Robbie also recalled his dramatic exit from Take That at the height of his alcohol addiction: “I set off with a boot full of champers, a pocket full of cocaine ready to get insane in the membrane.”

The singer, whose battles with drink, drugs and food are well documented, also told his fans he wrote the 2001 hit ‘Eternity’ for former Spice Girl Geri Horner, now 50, after they holidayed together in Saint-Tropez in 2000, saying she helped him through “the early days of sobriety”.

Robbie’s tour will continue around the UK and Europe to celebrate the launch of his greatest hits album ‘XXV’, which marks his 25th anniversary as a solo singer.

On Sunday night’s gig he dedicated his song ‘Angels’ to his mum Janet who was in the audience.

He is back on tour after saying all today’s musicians “look and sound the same”.

Robbie added the charts are nothing like the “madness” and diversity of the range from the late-1980s.

He told the Daily Mail earlier this month: “If you take Top Of The Pops from 1988, any week, the varying of colours, the eccentricities, the madness and the craziness is extraordinary.

“If you put on a chart show in 2022, every week, every artist sounds like every artist and they look like every artist.”

But Robbie, who is celebrating the launch of his greatest hits album, insisted: “It’s not their fault, I’m not having a go at them.”