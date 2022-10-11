Kate Moss always takes eyelash curlers to parties.

The 48-year-old supermodel has been known for her hard-partying ways over the years and though she's sober these days, she still keeps the same beauty essentials in her bag so she can look as fresh when she leaves an event as she did when she arrived.

She said: "I always have Charlotte [Tilbury]’s Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk and Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer in my bag—plus an eyelash curler—so you can always leave the party looking as fresh as when you arrived!"

For those struggling the morning after a wild night out, Kate recommends the Dawn tea from her Cosmoss line - or dipping the face into iced water.

She told Vogue.com: "The Dawn tea is perfect for the morning after as it contains Pu-erh tea, which detoxifies; rosemary, which boosts energy; and also bay leaves, which aids digestion. And plunging your face in a bowl of iced water and cucumber slices always helps."

Kate is the face of Charlotte Tilbury's Studio 54-inspired holiday collection and she admitted some of her own past birthday parties proved to be a source of inspiration for the line.

She explained: "That bold gold star we did for my 34th birthday was a big inspiration, and so was the disco hair from my 30th! I really think you can do something quite dramatic for a party in the holidays— you can never have too much sparkle!"

Meanwhile, Kate has been reviewing her old fashion collection, with some of the pieces set to go to her 20-year-old daughter Lila.

She said: "I am having my archive organised and it’s been amazing to see so many pieces I’d forgotten about. And yes, a few have been borrowed or kept aside for Lila."