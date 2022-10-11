King Charles intends to have a more "modern" coronation.

The 73-year-old king will be formally coronated in 2023 - but the ceremony will be shorter than before.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "The 1762 gold stagecoach which was seen at the queen's Platinum Jubilee is once again expected to be seen. The anointing of the monarch will also be retained, but a shorter ceremony will take place with fewer guests."

Charles became king following the death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8.

But Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the "coronation of the new Sovereign follows some months after his or her accession, following a period of mourning and as a result of the enormous amount of preparation required to organise the ceremony".

Charles paid a heartfelt tribute to the queen following her death last month.

The new monarch also renewed his "darling Mama's" promise of lifelong service.

In a TV address, Charles said: "Her dedication and devotion as Sovereign never waivered, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss."

Charles thanked the late monarch for her life of service, too.

He said: "To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.

"Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years."

Charles also acknowledged the need to pass on responsibility for his charitable work to other people.

He explained: "It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply.

"But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others."