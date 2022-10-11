Gemma Chan is a "bit of a hoarder" when it comes to beauty products.

The 'Crazy Rich Asians' star admitted she needs to have a "good clear out" of her bathroom cabinet because she's got a lot of lotions and potions which are probably not fit for use any more.

She said: "I’m a bit of a hoarder, I have to say. I’ve got lots of products that are probably out of date and should be thrown away and go in the bin - I need to have a good clear out."

And there's no need for the 39-year-old star to hold on to so many products because she has been simplifying her skincare routine and knows which products work best for her.

She told Elle.com: "I’m finding more and more that I’m stripping things back, not using as many products, just a few that really work. No 15-step beauty routine, it just takes too long... who has the time?

"My go-to products are two serums: the L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Filler 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum which I use everyday, and then there’s a retinol night serum which is brilliant as well.

"There’s also an amazing L’Oréal Paris SPF that has no shine and no white cast. I got it when I was working in Thailand and it’s by far the best sunscreen I’ve found. It doesn’t interfere with you moisturiser or any make-up I put on afterwards. It’s brilliant."

Gemma loved the 1950s aesthetic of her latest movie 'Don't Worry Darling' but it involved an "incredible amount of upkeep" so she knows she'd never be as glamorous in her everyday life.

She said: "The whole aesthetic of the film was a dream. Everything from the set design to the costumes and the hair and make-up. It was so much fun creating those looks but that time period wasn't exactly casual!

"I wore a wig and she was looked after by a whole team who washed and reset her each night. It’s an incredible amount of upkeep. I enjoyed it, but I also have days where I can’t be arsed to brush my hair!"