Chloe Sevigny thinks clothes play a "crucial role" in her work.

The 47-year-old actress explained wardrobe choices help her learn a lot about her characters, while the way they are cut will define how she moves and behaves on screen.

She said: "I think that all actresses and actors will say the same thing as me – they play a crucial role. Clothes help you get into a role and build a character, just like make-up and hair.

"The fabric, the print, the cut, the style, the proportions of an outfit will dictate how you behave, and will reveal where the characters are coming from, and whether they are confident or not. Their look defines them.

"In 'Euphoria' for example, we can clearly see how clothes play their role in shaping the different protagonists of the show. Each character is defined by their clothes, which are well-chosen according to their personality."

The 'Gummo' actress has occasionally worn her own clothes in her movies.

She told Numero magazine: "I’ve done it several times for low-budget features, like in Alex Ross Perry’s 'Golden Exists' for instance. In Olivier Assayas’ 'Demonlover', I wore my own clothes like the Balenciaga denim dress, which I still have. But the older I get, the more comfortable I feel about trusting completely the film’s costume designer and his vision."

As she's got older, Chloe has opted for more practical wardrobe choices.

Asked how she defines her sense of style, she said: "I never quite know how to answer that question. I wish I could give you the right definition.

"I would say that I have a classic style, with an additional twist each time.

"But as time goes by, with my child and the pandemic, I try to dress in a more comfortable, practical way with more functional pieces. It’s a work in progress, because I’m still trying to figure out how to be more utilitarian."