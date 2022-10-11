Square Enix Montreal has been renamed Studio Onoma and given a new logo.

The studio was one of three acquired by Embracer Group back in May as part of a $300 million deal with Square Enix, which was completed in August and means the company also owns Crystal Dynamics and Eidos-Montreal, plus some major IPs including 'Tomb Rainer', 'Deus Ex' and more.

In a lengthy blog post explaining the change, Onoma said: "Onoma is Greek for name and names offer endless possibilities.

"Names breathe life into objects, persons, or concepts; bring them to the world - real or imagined.

"It is the start of a new experience, an invitation to go on a new journey. As game makers, we are CREATORS of new experiences, of new paths."

The studio also noted that "names shape identities", and that gamers are given the opportunity to "be anyone".

They continued: "When we play we can be anyone, achieve anything, and go anywhere. As game makers, we are INVENTORS of new worlds, of new possibilities.

"Names are the beginning of stories - of our story as individuals and as a community.

"Stories are invitations to other worlds where the unknown, the impossible, and the magical become reality.

"As game makers, we are STORYTELLERS who always uncover a new story to tell and play.

"At Onoma, we are CREATORS, INVENTORS, AND STORYTELLERS, and the experiences and ideas that we bring to life connect us to each other and to players."

There are three mobile projects currently in development, including 'Tomb Raider Reloaded', 'Avatar Generations' and a new 'Space Invaders' title.