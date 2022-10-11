Sadie Frost insists the youth of today are too "scared" about the consequences to have fun guilt-free fun.

The 57-year-old actress and her ex-husband Jude Law were members of the so-called Primrose Hill set in the 1990s, a group of celebrities famous for their penchant for partying.

The friendship group included model Kate Moss, former Powder singer Pearl Lowe and her husband, Supergrass drummer Danny Goffey, former Oasis members Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher and their respective ex-wives Patsy Kensit and Meg Mathews, Lisa Moorish, Rhys Ifans and Davinia Taylor, among others.

But Sadie insists youngsters nowadays are far too focused on social media likes to be out "making mistakes and learning as you go along".

She said: "Everyone had fun, and no one felt guilty about having fun. Music was brilliant, London was brilliant, there was an amazing, exciting vibe.

"It wasn’t manufactured - everyone was just who they were. You were making mistakes and learning as you’re going along, whereas now everyone’s so scared of ‘This has to be like this’, and status."

Asked if she ever bought into the idea that she and her pals were part of the "cool crowd", she said: "I don’t think you know. Now, everyone judges if they’re cool by how many likes they have on social media and how much attention they’re getting. Whereas at that time, it just happened."

Sadie has son Finlay, 32, from her former marriage to Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp, as well as Rafferty, 26, Iris, 21, and Rudy, 20, with Jude.

The 'Bram Stoker's Dracula' star insists that while she had plenty of fun back in the day, she also had to be "quite disciplined" because of her kids.

She added to the Guardian newspaper: "I’ve always exercised, done yoga, been a vegetarian. I always had to put the kids to bed, so I had a routine. I went out, I had fun but I’ve always been quite disciplined.

"I miss the kids being little as well. I wish I had a time machine, to go back there every now and again, to the kids sitting around having tea after school, doing their homework.

"I had all the kids and I think I filled everything with that noise. But I’ve got a real internal life and creative life that is very insular sometimes, and I realised I spend a lot of time on my own. Which is something about getting older, I think."