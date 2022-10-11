50 Cent’s eldest son Marquise Jackson has offered the rapper $6,700 for a day of his time amid their ongoing online feud.

Marquise, 25, has said online $6,700 the rapper pays his mother in monthly child support was not enough.

He hit out on Monday (10.10.22) on Instagram: “Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid. Red Yellow Green whatever color he like.”

Marquise added an image of himself to the request in which he spelled out the word ‘Entitled’ with money – in a spoof of a photograph 50 Cent once posted in which he used hundred dollar bills to spell out ‘Broke’.

Apparently in response to Marquise, 50 Cent – born Curtis James Jackson III – posted a clip from his series ‘Power’ showing his character Kanan shooting dead his son.

He added to the footage: “No caption needed.”

Marquise said earlier this month in an Instagram Live interview with Choke No Joke earlier this month he had battled to “rebuild” his life on his dad’s $6,700 a month maintenance – around $80,000 a year.

Referencing sky-high rents and living costs, as well as 50 Cent’s high ranking on Forbes’ rich lists and his apparent “beefs” in the music industry, he said: “$6,700 a month in New York City, you do the math. You’re talking about a Forbes lister – you’re talking about someone that has problems with everybody – you can’t just live in any neighbourhood, $81K is not a substantial amount of money. You can’t just live anywhere.

“You talking about you got beef with everybody in the industry, you can’t just live anywhere.

“If I told you right now you gotta start your life over right now with $6,700 a month and rebuild your life can you do it?”

When Choke said he could, Marquise added: “Choke you gotta stop comparing it, you comparing it to yourself, bro, you’re comparing it to your standard of lifestyle.

“You can’t do that. I know what it feels like to have nothing, alright. I had to rebuild my life over with $6,700 a month – $81,000 a year.”

50 Cent, 47, said in 2020 about being estranged from his son: “I didn’t think that success would cost me my first-born, but it’s the situation it is.

“My grandfather used to say, ‘If it rattles like a snake and slithers like a snake, is it a snake or do you need to be bit?’

“What he keeps saying is, every time you see the boy he show up with somebody you got a problem with. What does that tell you?”

Dad-of-two 50 Cent, who also has son Sire Jackson, 10, with model Daphne Joy, had Marquise with his then-girlfriend Shaniqua Tompkins, who later sued the rapper for $50 million in 2009.

She said he had promised to take care of her for life but the suit, which had 15 causes of action, was dismissed by a judge who called it “an unfortunate tale of a love relationship gone sour” – sparking years of feuding between her and the rapper.