Astronomers have expressed concern over the new Starlink.

SpaceX’s plan to send 30,000 satellites up into space for a second-generation Starlink network - which seeks to increase broadband connectivity - has been questioned by a group of scientists who want the FCC to understand what it will do in the long run.

In a letter to the Federal Communications Commission, the University of Regina’s Assistant Astronomy Professor Samantha Lawler wrote: “Please do not take the stars away from us. Starlink satellites need better engineering to make them fainter and to use fewer of them to provide service.”

Concern for the proposal - which is awaiting approval from the FCC - has been growing among astronomers.

Last month, academics from the University of Edinburgh vocalised their worries about the project.

Professor Andy Lawerence said: “Starlink satellites, and others, already routinely appear in wide field astronomical images, and the growth is clear.”

The Astronomical Society of Edinburgh - the 179 strong member body that Andy chairs - submitted a filing to the FCC to stop it until it is fully understood SpaceX’s plan will do the planet.

It read: “While broadband-for-all is a worthy ambition, there are other ways this could be achieved without destroying an important natural resource. In years to come we will regret what we do today if we don’t pause and think again.”

Researchers from Olin University have also condemned about going ahed without knowing its impact.

Carrie Nugent, a planetary scientist told the FCC: “I am concerned that these satellite launches will interfere with the vital task of near-Earth asteroid discovery, meaning we won’t have the warning we need to deflect an Earth-bound asteroid.”