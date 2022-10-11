Rollercoaster rides have been triggering calls to emergency services, say reports.

A ride at a theme park in the US activated a feature in the new models from Apple - including the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series, Ultra and SE with the latest version of the software - that calls for help after a crash is detected.

Apple told the Wall Street Journal that the tech was added to give “peace of mind” and will continue to work on it.

The feature has proved successful in instances, such as a recent fatal car crash in Nebraska where six people died. Law enforcement were alerted to the collision “from an indicating the owner of the phone was in a severe crash and was not responding to their phone."

Their competitors’ such as Google’s Pixel phone also possess a crash detection feature.

Emergency call handlers explained the toll an accident report causes, which are prompted by the feature, which uses a variety of sensors that then asks the phone user to call emergency services or dismiss the alert after 20 seconds before it calls them and notifies the phone’s emergency contacts.

Melissa Bour, the director of emergency services for Warren County - the location of one of the rides - said: "We are very vigilant about calls. No call doesn't get checked. You get used to calls that are not an emergency, but it's wear and tear on the dispatchers.”

Dollywood - which is partly owned and operated by country superstar Dolly Parton - have begun to warn customers of the perils of not deactivating the feature before getting on “intense” rides.

A sign - which was posted on Coasters101.com - reads: “Due to the dynamic movement you will experience on this ride, Apple Watches and similar devices may activate their call function.

“To prevent your device from making unintended 911 calls, please turn it off or enable airplane mode.”