Kathie Lee Gifford has refused to read Kelly Ripa's memoir.

The 69-year-old star co-hosted 'Live' with Regis Philbin in the 1990s but has no interest in the new autobiography by Kelly - who later took over from Kathy on the talk show - because of the rumoured revelations it contains about their late mutual co-star.

She said: "I'm not gonna read the book. I haven't read it. I don't even know if it's out yet. I just know what Regis was to me. He was, for 15 years, the best partner a person could ever, ever have professionally, but he was my friend."

The 'Today' show host went on to explain that she and Regis - who died of a heart attack at the age of 88 in 2020 - had a special friendship and that she "never" saw him treat anyone unkindly.

Speaking on 'Good Day New York', she added: "We were dear friends and after I left the show, for the next 20 years, we became better friends, dearer friends. I saw him two weeks before he died and the minute I found out he had passed, I got in my car and drove to their house.

"In all the years I knew him, I never saw him unkind to anyone. I never did. If he liked you, he teased you."

Meanwhile, Kelly recently confessed that her relationship with her late co-host was a complicated one but didn't want to feel as if she was "slamming" anyone in 'Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories'.

She shared: "There were good and bad days. I don't want to feel like I'm slamming anyone or that I'm being

disrespectful. But I also want people to know it was not a cakewalk. It took years to earn my place there and earn things that are routinely

given to the men I worked with. Including an office and a place to put my computer."

