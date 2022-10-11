King Charles' coronation is to be held on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.

The ceremony will see the king crowned alongside his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, with the historic service being conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

Charles will be anointed as sovereign during the ceremony, and Camilla will also be crowned as part of the service, albeit in a simpler ceremony.

It's not yet been confirmed whether the date - which falls on a Saturday - will be a public holiday in the UK.

The king became the monarch when Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8, aged 96. But it's been widely speculated in recent weeks that the coronation will be more modest than before.

The late queen was coronated during a three-hour ceremony in June 1953, when thousands of people lined the streets of London.

The landmark event marks the formal investiture of a monarch's regal power. But it's recently been suggested that Charles' coronation could last for around one hour.

The service has been held in Westminster Abbey for 900 years. However, it's not yet known who will attend the ceremony.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, a source revealed that Charles intends to have a more "modern" coronation.

Charles, 73, has been tipped to create a slimmed-down monarchy in the coming months and years, and he's also said to have planned a scaled-down ceremony.

The insider recently explained: "The 1762 gold stagecoach which was seen at the queen's Platinum Jubilee is once again expected to be seen. The anointing of the monarch will also be retained, but a shorter ceremony will take place with fewer guests."