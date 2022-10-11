Nikki Bella chose her wedding dress 30 minutes before she walked down the aisle.

The 38-year-old star married Artem Chigvintsev in August, and Nikki has now revealed that she made a last-minute decision about the dress she wore for her big day.

She shared: "People are going to think I’m crazy. I didn’t choose my ceremony dress until 30 minutes before I walked down the aisle. My poor mother!"

Nikki actually had four different outfits on her wedding day. And Nikki has promised to lift the lid on her wedding preparations in 'Nikki Says I Do', her four-part E! special.

She told Brides magazine: "The cool thing about being a bride is the fashion journey you get to go on.

"This is your time to shine and be a star. Sometimes I feel like some people are scared to express themselves in fashion, so they hold back in real life. When it’s your wedding, it’s time to be fearless."

In September, Artem explained that his relationship with Nikki has changed since they tied the knot.

The 40-year-old professional dancer confessed that their romance is already noticeably different.

Artem - who got engaged to Nikki in 2019 - shared: "Because we’ve been together for quite some time, I [felt] like, ‘Hey, getting married’s not gonna change much'. Just because … our days are still the same. [But] it actually does [change everything]."

And although Artem is loving married life, he now has some extra responsibilities.

He shared: "It just gives you more of [a feeling of being] filled with responsibilities … [I] definitely think through a lot more than I used to, but it feels good. It feels good to be married."