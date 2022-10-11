Josh Gad has paid a glowing tribute to Dame Angela Lansbury.

The legendary actress died at her home in Los Angeles on Tuesday (11.10.22), aged 96, and Josh has taken to social media to heap praise on the Hollywood star.

Alongside a photograph of them together, he wrote on Twitter: "It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade. #AngelaLansbury was that artist. From “Mame” to “Bedknobs” to “Murder She Wrote” to “B TB” to “Mary Poppins Returns” she touched 4 generations. RIP Legend [prayer emoji] (sic)"

Elsewhere, Jesse Tyler Ferguson has recalled a particularly memorable encounter that he had with the late actress.

The 46-year-old actor wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I'll never forget sitting next to Angela Lansbury at an opening night. Even though I had to pee I refused to leave my seat during intermission. I spent the 15 minutes chatting with her instead. She was incredibly lovely and I'm so glad I had that brief time with her. RIP Angela. (sic)"

Meanwhile, former 'Star Trek' actor George Takei has also taken to social media to pay tribute to the stage and screen icon.

George, 85 - who played Hikaru Sulu in the sci-fi series - wrote: "Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul."

Lansbury passed away in her sleep at her home in Los Angeles.

Her family said in a statement: "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday."