Lizzo will get married when she wants to "start a business" with her partner.

The 'Juice' singer is "in love" with Myke Wright and sees them as "life mates" but she would only want to legally affirm their union if it made financial sense.

She said: “I’ve known him for over six years. He’s everything. We’re just in love. And that’s it.”

Asked about her recent admission she doesn't believe in monogamy, she added to Vanity Fair magazine: “Is monogamy a religion? People fight for monogamy like they pray to it every day.

"I am not a polyamorous person, I’m not in love with multiple partners. That is not me. He’s the love of my life. We are life mates. Do I want to get married? If I wanted to start a business with him, I’d get married because that’s when your finances come together."

The 34-year-old star admitted she would like to have a wedding.

She said: "I like weddings. I would like to have a wedding over a marriage."

While Lizzo is "connected" to Myke, she insisted she doesn't need him to feel "complete".

She explained: " I’m not thinking about sex when I think about monogamy and rules. I’m thinking about the autonomy and independence of him and me.

"How wonderful would it be to be this complete independent person and to come together to make two complete independent people? Not that whole ‘You complete me, you’re my other half.’

"No. I’m whole, and you’re incredible too. We’re like the mirror image of each other. We’re connected. But that doesn’t mean I was incomplete when I met him.”

While some stars have admitted to missing the "normal" things they did before finding fame such as running their own errands, the 'Good as Hell' hitmaker is delighted to have left them behind her.

She exclaimed: “Hell no! I worked at the grocery store. I pushed carts in the winter at King Soopers in Aurora, Colorado.

"I used to go to the grocery store all the motherf****** time. I used to get quarters and go to the lavandería to wash my motherf****** clothes. I’ve done all these things; I had very normal formative years.”

