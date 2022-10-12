Ryan O'Connell and Jim Parsons are to star in the comedy 'Just by Looking at Him'.

O'Connell will make his directorial debut on the adaptation of his novel of the same name.

In addition to directing and writing the script, Ryan will play the lead role of Elliot – a gay television writer with cerebral palsy.

An official description for the picture says that the comedy will follow Elliot as he tries "to find love and connection in a world that wasn't built for him".

Jim Parsons is co-starring as Elliot's boss Ethan.

FilmNation Entertainment and Berlanti/Schechter Films' Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter are producing the film.

Lucas Wiesendanger will oversee production for FilmNation, which is financing and handling worldwide sales for the project.

Filming on the movie is set to start in the spring.

O'Connell said in a statement: "It's been absolute heaven working on the adaptation of my novel with the smarties at Berlanti/Schechter and FilmNation, and I'm beyond excited to terrorise a new medium with my gay filth!"

Ashley Fox, FilmNation Entertainment's president of production, added: "When Ryan pitched us 'Just by Looking at Him' in his singular style – in his words, a Nora Ephron movie with a ton of gay sex – we were immediately hooked by his hilarious, totally original, empathetic version of the film.

"Ryan is the perfect filmmaker to bring this personal-yet-universal underdog story to life. It's unlike anything else out there, and we're thrilled to be part of it, alongside our wonderful partners at Berlanti/Schechter."

Berlanti and Schechter said: "We have long admired Ryan's work and talent and are thrilled to be a part of his directorial debut, Ryan's singular voice and perspective deserve to be shared with the world. We couldn't be more excited to have Jim lend his talents to this story as well."