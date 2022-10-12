Elon Musk: I'm pretty sure there are no more babies looming

Elon Musk is "pretty sure" he has no more babies "looming".

The 51-year-old business magnate has already welcomed 10 children into the world - the most recent being daughter Exa, 10 months, who he and pop star Grimes had via a surrogate last December, just weeks after Shivon Zillis reportedly gave birth to his twins - and the idea of becoming a father again is unlikely as he referred to himself as an "autumn chicken."

He told The Financial Times newspaper: "I'm pretty sure there are no other babies looming. I'm an autumn chicken!"

The SpaceX founder - whose first child, Nevada, died from SIDS aged just 10 weeks in 2002 - is also father to 18-year-old twins Griffin and Vivian and 16-year-old triplets Damian, Kai, and Saxon with wife Justin Wilson, and X Æ A-12, two, with Grimes.

Elon also went on to add that civilisation will not go out with a "bang" and insisted it is "important" for people to die eventually.

He said: "The current trend for most countries is that civilisation will not die with a bang, it will die with a whimper in adult diapers It’s important that people die. How long would you have liked Stalin to live?"

The multi-billionaire also insisted that "something" will happen to the planet eventually and admitted he would help the species become "multi-planet" in order to see his children grow.

He said: "Something will happen to Earth eventually, it’s just a question of time. Eventually, the sun will expand and destroy all life on Earth, so we do need to move at some point, or at least be a multi-planet species. You have to ask the question: do we want to be a space-flying civilisation and a multi-planet species or not? It’s a question of what percentage of resources should we devote to such an endeavour? I think if you say 1 per cent of resources, that’s probably a reasonable amount.

"Especially if I’m getting old, I’ll do it. Why not?

"I think there’s some non-trivial chance of dying, so I’d prefer to take that chance when I’m a bit older, and see my kids grow up. Rather than right now, where little X is only two-and-a-half. I think he’d miss me."

