Kanye West's episode of 'The Shop: Uninterrupted' has been scrapped after he decided to "reiterate more hate speech" in his interview.

The 45-year-old rapper - who has recently been blocked from social media over anti-Semitic posts on Twitter and Instagram and been widely criticised for debuting a 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month - had filmed an episode of the YouTube series, but producers have decided to cancel its release after he failed to have a "respectful discussion".

SpringHill Company CEO Marverick Carter said in a statement: "Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used 'The Shop' to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes."

Host Maverick also acknowledged that while the series "embraces" different opinions, there is a "zero tolerance" policy when it comes to hate speech.

He continued: "We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While 'The Shop' embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate.

"I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation. Hate speech should never have an audience."

While Maverick is usually joined in interviewing guests in barbers shop by LeBron James, the basketball star wasn't present for the Kanye episode.

The decision came just days after the 'Stronger' rapper took to social media to pen a tweet eventually removed by Twitter for violating its rules.

Kanye tweeted: "I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On Jewish people. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."