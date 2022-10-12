A couple in Australia given $10.5 million by Crypto.com by accident thought they had won a contest, a court heard.

Thevamanogari Manivel - who stands accused of stealing more than $10 million from the website - and her partner, Jatinder Singh appeared in a Melbourne court via video link from a prison on Tuesday (11.10.2022) where they were ordered to face trial on theft and other charges. She pleaded not guilty to three charges, including withdrawing money from her bank and negligently dealing with the proceeds of a crime,

They relate to Crypto.com intending to refund Thevamanogari $100 but mistakenly sending her $10.47 million in May 2021, something they failed to notice until an audit in December.

Michi Chan Fores, a compliance officer working for the website, told the court that a worker in their Bulgarian office had entered the incorrect digits into the system.

She detailed how a refund was sent to an Australian payment provider, who put it into a Commonwealth Bank account, which was in Jatinder’s name, who allegedly got the impression he had won the money in a competition after he received a notification from Crypto.com about one they were running.

Michi Chan denied this, saying there was no contest and that Crypto.com does not put out push notifications about competition winnings.

The money is said to have been spent on four houses and $4 million of it was sent to a Malaysian bank account. The rest was spent on gifts, cars, art and furniture, according to the court record.

The court heard that all of the money - bar $3 million - has been given back to the website and their is civil action pending to seize the properties and get the rest of the money from their relations.

The defendant was arrested at Melbourne airport back in March while allegedly attempting to fly to Malaysia on a single ticket with roughly $11,000 in cash, which represents one of the charges. She was granted bail.