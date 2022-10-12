Yolanda Hadid will never return to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' because she didn't have a "good experience".

The former model - who starred on the show for three seasons from 2012 to 2016 - reflected on how much she "struggled" with Lyme disease during her time on the programme and admitted she never worked "with a full set of brains" as a result.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "The first season I went on, I was diagnosed with neurological Lyme disease, and I struggled every day of the season.

"I kind of stayed on because I thought, 'OK, I’ll be better next season.' I didn’t know Lyme disease was a life sentence. And now, here we are 10, 12 years, later I’m still struggling with it.

"I always thought 'Next season I’m gonna do better. Next season, I can fully understand. So I was never [working] with a full set of brains on the show."

And Yolanda found it particularly hurtful that some of her castmates accused her of making up her illness for attention and that's her overriding memory of her stint on the Bravo show.

She said: "Those things were very hurtful, and not just hurtful to me but hurtful to my children and my family who loves me. And they knew I was fighting for my life. So, from that perspective, it wasn’t a good experience for me. And, you know, that was the taste I was left with."

The 58-year-old star is "too sensitive" to go back to the show now and wouldn't be interested in involving herself in so much drama.

Asked if she'd ever return, she said: "No, I wouldn’t.

"It was an experience you take on, but at this point in my life, I couldn’t. I’m too sensitive. I couldn’t deal with that back and forth between women. It’s not my communication style or something that’s good for my life.

"I believe I want to be a woman who is for women, about women, with women, I want us all to hold hands and support each other and get each other through the difficult times of life.

"I don’t understand that somebody would wake up and want to hurt somebody with words or behaviour."