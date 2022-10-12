Ryan Seacrest has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 47-year-old presenter told fans on Tuesday (11.10.22) that he won't be hosting 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' for the next few days because he is in quarantine with the "usual symptoms" of the virus.

He posted on Instagram: "I don't know how I avoided it for so long but unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago and I'm currently in quarantine.

"While I'm feeling the usual symptoms, I hope to make a quick recovery."

Ryan then urged his followers to help alleviate his boredom by recommending some TV shows for him to watch.

He added: "I'll be in bed watching TV this week so please let me know if you have any recommendations (especially for any foodie shows!)(sic)"

Meanwhile, Ryan previously spoke of how he has a difficult relationship with food after being "teased" for being overweight as a child.

He said: "I was teased for it, and I will always see that little boy when I look in the mirror.

"I cannot get past it, I've talked to our experts about it, but for some reason, I just cannot see that guy."

Co-host Kelly Ripa replied: "I understand, the things you are teased about as a kid, they haunt you for the rest of your life. You take them with you for the rest of your life.

She said: "You spend a great deal of time fixating on what you're eating and what you're not eating and when you're eating and how much you're eating and how many times of day you're eating."

Ryan joined 'Live' in 2017 and he previously admitted he loves working alongside Kelly.

The TV star - who has also hosted 'American Idol' - explained that his co-host has become "one of [his] dearest friends".

He said: "There’s no one better than Kelly. She’s smart, funny, and has truly become one of my dearest friends. Working by her side is a privilege, as she’s such a talented host. She also makes every morning so much fun - we laugh a lot.

"I’m actually excited to come to work every day because I know we’re guaranteed to have a blast."