TikTok isn’t a threat, says the head of the GCHQ.

Jeremy Fleming, the director of the UK government’s intelligence, security and cyber agency wouldn’t be concerned if his own children used the video sharing app after Prime Minister Liz Truss expressed her desire to “crack down” on the Chinese-based platform.

After being asked if he would be worried about his kids using the app, he said to reporters on Tuesday (11.10.2022): “No I wouldn’t,” before adding that he would talk to youngsters about use of any social media app.

Jeremy added that he would “speak to my child about the way in which they think about their personal data on their device” because he feels there needs to be an understanding that “there is no free good here”.

Jeremy told reporters that if data was being used in line with expectations and “we’re happy with the way that data is safeguarded”.

He said: “Make the most of it, make those videos, use TikTok, but just think before you do”.

These comments come after Liz Truss - who has been in post for little over a month - expressed her desire to “crack down” on TikTok, which is owned by ByteDance as she vyed to become leader of the Conservative Party during a televised debate against Rishi Sunak in July.

After being asked, the then-foreign secretary said: “We absolutely should be cracking down on those types of companies,” despite confusion following about what she meant.

The Chinese government labelled her comments as “irresponsible”.