Square Enix is shutting down 'Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier' in 2023.

The company has revealed the mobile battle royale title will be discontinued early next year, with plans to end service for the game on January 11, 14 months after its launch.

In a statement, the team said: "It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the end of service for FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER. We will be ending service at 07:00 on January 11, 2023.

"Despite all our efforts to bring you regular updates with fresh and exciting content, we haven't been able to deliver the experience that we were hoping to, and that you all deserve, so we have made the extremely tough decision to end service for FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER.

"We would like to thank you all for supporting us over the past year."

The company confirmed they will still push on with updates until the shutdown.

They added: "Although there is only a little less than 3 months until service ends, we will continue to make updates during this time, so we hope you will continue to enjoy FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER until the very end."

Although the sale of the title's premium Shinra Credits currency has been halted, players who still have any can use them for the time being.