'Saints Row' is getting over 200 fixes and upgrades in the upcoming November patch.

Developer Volition is focusing on fixing various issues for the time being - rather than looking at adding new content - following its rough launch over summer.

The studio said in a statement: "We are supporting Saints Row for the long-term, and while we'd have preferred to be talking about roadmaps and expansions, right now we feel the focus must be on telling you how we’re going to improve the Saints Row experience for all players in 2022 and beyond."

The team noted there is plenty more they're looking to do, with next month's update packed with various fixes and upgrades.

They continued: "There's a lot more we want to do, and right now our development priority is delivering improvements over new features.

"In keeping with that, we’re going to ship our first major update in late November to pack in as many improvements and fixes as we can.

"This November update will feature over 200 bug fixes and stability upgrades, and it will have a particular focus on challenges, overall stability and co-op.

"We’re especially aware of issues some players have been having with co-op and we’re sorry these fixes have taken longer than expected while we apply and test them thoroughly.

"Separately, we know that the game doesn’t always clearly explain how and when co-op is possible, so we are working on this too."

The update comes after Volition's parent company Embracer Group admitted they wished the game had a "greater reception".

CEO Lars Wingefors said: "There are a lot of things that could be said and details around it. I'm happy to see a lot of gamers and fans happy. At the same time I'm a bit sad to see fans also not happy."