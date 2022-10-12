George R.R. Martin thinks Paddy Considine should win an Emmy for his work on 'House of the Dragon'.

The 74-year-old author has heaped praise on 'House of the Dragon' writers for fleshing out the 49-year-old actor's character, King Viserys I Targaryen, in far more detail than he did in his own 'Fire and Blood' novel and admitted he admires Paddy's "powerful and tragic" portrayal of the sickly monarch.

He wrote: "I cannot really review the show, that would be crazy, I am hardly objective but I do want to commend Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik and the cast and crew for the work they’ve done.

"Kudos to Eileen Shim, the scriptwriter, to Geeta Patel, the director, to our incredible cast… and particularly to Paddy Considine, for his portrayal of King Viserys, the First of His Name.

"The character he created (with Ryan and Sara [Hess] and the rest of our writers) for the show is so much more powerful and tragic and fully-fleshed than my own version in 'Fire and Blood' that I am half tempted to go back and rip up those chapters and rewrite the whole history of his reign.

"Paddy deserves an Emmy for this episode alone. If he doesn't get one, hey, there's no justice."

Referring to the fictional narrator in his book series, he added: "Meanwhile, I am going to give Archmaester Gyldayn a smack for leaving out so much good stuff."

George also reassured fans who had questioned the whereabouts of Viserys and his wife Queen Alicent Hightower's youngest son, Daeron Targgaryen, explaining there just wasn't "time" to feature him in the first season of the 'Game of Thrones' prequel series.

He wrote in his blog: "Yes, Alicent gave Viserys four children, three sons and a daughter.

"Their youngest son Daeron is down in Oldtown, we just did not have the time to work him in this season."