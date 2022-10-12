Kris Jenner has publicly thanked Khloe Kardashian's surgeon for removing a tumour from her face.

The 38-year-old star recently revealed to her social media followers that she'd undergone an operation to have a small bump removed from her cheek, and Kris - Khloe's mom - has now thanked her surgeon for performing the operation.

Kris, 66, wrote on Instagram: "I am so thankful to @garthfishermd and PRAISE GOD for the amazing results, and that my Khloe is going to be OK!! It was quite the scare and I am so humbled and thankful to everyone who was part of this team. (sic)"

Khloe previously took to social media to discuss the operation and her cancer scare.

The reality star wrote on her Instagram Story: "I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I've been wearing one for the past few weeks.

"After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.

"Dermatologist Dr Tess Mauricio (@drtessmauricio) examined it, and a second biopsy was ran by Dr. Daniel Behroozan (@drdanbehroozan) because what they were both seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age.

"A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face. I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my families and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face. (sic)"

Khloe also speculated that she'll have a scar on her face for some time to come.

She said: "I'm grateful to share that Dr. Fischer @garthfishermd was able to get everything - all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process. So, here we are... you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look [heart emojis] (sic)"