John Stamos couldn't imagine filming a 'Full House' reboot without Bob Saget.

The actor - who played Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom - passed away in January, aged 65, and John admits he'd be reluctant to shoot a reboot after the death of his former co-star.

John, 59 - who played the part of Jesse Katsopolis on the show - told E! News: "It's just not the same without him. There's something missing, there's a piece missing.

"We're doing a lot of tributes. I did that Netflix tribute, which was beautiful, I thought. Every chance I get, I talk about him. If we're real quiet, we could hear him complaining right now that I don't talk about him enough.

"We'll continue to do tributes to him, but I don't know about a 'Full House' one, though."

John recently claimed that his former co-star "didn't know how loved" he was.

The actor also admitted to being devastated by the death of his friend.

He said: "When he went, you know, like the tsunami of love that this guy received blew all of us away. It was the only time I’ve ever been jealous of him ‘cause it was like, wow. But the bummer was, he didn’t know.

"I don’t think he knew how loved he was. And I wish that you could sort of bring him back and sit him down and … you know, read everything."

John also joked that he can still hear his former co-star "complaining" from above.

He said: "I’m sure he’s seeing everything. ‘Cause I can hear him complain sometimes if I’m very quiet from heaven. He’s like, ‘What, why did you say that, John?’"