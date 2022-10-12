Shay Mitchell thinks having a second child has transformed her life.

The 35-year-old actress - who has Atlas, three, and Rome, four months, with Matte Babel - has confessed to being surprised by just how much her life has changed over recent months.

She shared: "People used to tell me going from zero to one was nothing compared to going from one to two, and that could not be truer.

"Now I look back and I'm like, how did having one kid seem difficult for me?"

Although caring for two young children has been a challenge, Shay has actually relished the experience.

The actress loves spending time with her daughters and seeing them have fun together.

She told PEOPLE: "That's the best part. It's amazing."

Despite this, Shay insisted she doesn't currently have any plans to have any more children.

She said: "I think two is good for right now. All my friends that have one, I'm always like, 'Just savour this. Savour it! Take it in.'"

Meanwhile, Shay previously admitted that she's constantly questioning her own parenting skills.

The actress - who starred as Emily Fields in 'Pretty Little Liars' - confessed to being her own harshest critic.

Asked whether she's hard on herself as a mother, Shay replied: "Every single day.

"It's a constant reminder to myself that I'm doing the best that I can, everything is great and that she looks at me like I'm Superwoman.

"Every single day there's something new, where you're like, 'Am I doing this right? Could I have done this better? Is it fine if I leave her for this long?'

"You have no idea, and I'm always thinking about how something could impact her as she gets older."