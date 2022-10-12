Brandy is "getting the rest [she] needs" after suffering a health scare.

The 43-year-old singer was reportedly rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday (11.10.22) after suffering a suspected seizure - but Brandy has now taken to social media to reassure her followers and to thank them for their support.

The 'Boy Is Mine' hitmaker wrote on Instagram: "To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way. I am following doctors' orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon [heart and stars emojis] (sic)"

Brandy didn't go into detail about her health scare or address reports that she'd suffered a seizure.

But in June 2017, the 'Moesha' star was taken to a hospital after being found unconscious on a Delta flight between Los Angeles and New York City.

A rep for the actress - who is the sister of singer Ray J - said at the time: "She has been travelling extensively as part of an ongoing tour and several personal appearances. In recent days, she has taken more than ten long-haul flights including internationally.

"She was in the studio all night last night until it was time for her to leave for the airport to catch a 5:45 a.m. flight."

The chart-topping star was said to have been "exhausted" as a result of her hectic work schedule at the time.

Her rep added: "The stress of all of the travelling and working so incessantly has exhausted her. She will be relaxing for the next few days."