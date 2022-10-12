Oprah Winfrey had "double knee surgery" in 2021.

The 68-year-old TV star has revealed that she had two operations last year - but she's now determined to be as active as possible.

She told Oprah Daily: "I had double knee surgery last year. I had knee surgery in August, and then I had another knee surgery in November.

"When I came home the first time, I literally could not lift my leg. I couldn’t lift my heel off of the bed, and I vowed if I was ever able to get up, walk around, and move again - that I would take advantage of movement, exercise, and of being able to be fully in my body."

Oprah also revealed that she developed a passion for hiking during her recovery for surgery.

And the TV icon - who has her own production company - now looks at her body in a completely different light.

Oprah - who is best known for hosting her iconic TV talk-show, 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' - shared: "As I was rehabilitating, I started hiking. Every day, I tried to hike more and do more.

"My appreciation for every organ and every limb has expanded exponentially."

Meanwhile, fellow TV star Ricki Lake recently revealed that she'd love to have Oprah on her new podcast series.

The 54-year-old actress has launched a new series called 'Raised by Ricki' and she admitted that Oprah would be one of her dream guests for the show.

Ricki - who hosted her own talk show between 1993 and 2004 - said: "I'm not holding my breath. But she would be great.

"I mean, why not? I think we're going to ask."