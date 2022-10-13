Kanye West is happy to have "crossed the line" with his recent comments.

The 'Stronger' hitmaker has seen a range of brands distance themselves from him after he made anti-Semitic remarks on Twitter, with Adidas confirming their Yeezy deal with him is under review and JP Morgan Chase asking him to find a new bank to hold his company, but he wants the situation to lead to people being able to "speak openly" about such consequences.

Speaking to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, he said: “Hey, if you call somebody out for bad business, that means you’re being anti-Semitic. I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea so we can speak openly about things like getting cancelled by a bank.

"[I am] the richest black man in American history.”

Kanye continued talking about JP Morgan Chase but was interrupted when a truck drove by so decided he would "speak at a different time" instead.

Earlier in the week, the 45-year-old rapper's friend Candace Owens revealed Kanye had been given until November to find a new bank.

She tweeted: “I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank."

She shared a photo of the letter Kanye - who legally changed his name to Ye earlier this year - had received, which read: “Dear Ye, We are sending this letter to confirm our recent discussion with [redacted] that JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. (The Bank) has decided to end its banking relation with Yeezy LLC and its affiliated entities.”

Adidas confirmed last week their partnership with Kanye was under review following the controversy over his 'White Lives Matter' t-shirts at Paris Fashion Week.

They said in a statement: “After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review.

“We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period.”

In response, the 'Gold Digger' star took to Instagram to rant: "F*** ADIDAS I AM ADIDAS ADIDAS RAPED AND STOLE MY DESIGNS.(sic)"

An episode of 'The Shop: Uninterrupted' filmed by Kanye earlier this week will never see the light of day after he used being on camera to "reiterate more hate speech".

SpringHill Company CEO Marverick Carter - who presents the show - said in a statement: "Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used 'The Shop' to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes."

The decision came just days after the 'Runaway' rapper took to social media to pen a tweet eventually removed by Twitter for violating its rules which led the platform to block him, hours after Instagram had done the same.

Kanye tweeted: "I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On Jewish people. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."