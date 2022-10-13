Tom Pelphrey says Kaley Cuoco's pregnancy is "a beautiful thing".

The 40-year-old actor and the former 'Big Bang Theory' star are expecting their first child together with their baby girl due in 2023, and he has opened up on the wonderful news.

He told Extra: "We're so excited. It’s the most incredible thing. Very blessed… very fortunate… very lucky… Everybody’s healthy… It’s a beautiful thing."

Earlier this week, the 36-year-old actress confirmed on social media that she is pregnant with their daughter.

Alongside a photo of herself and Tom holding up a slice of cake, Kaley wrote on Instagram: "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 [heart emoji] beyond blessed and over the moon. I [heart emoji] you @tommypelphrey!!! (sic)"

The actress - who is best known for playing Penny on 'The Big Bang Theory' - posted some shots of her positive pregnancy tests and her growing baby bump, too.

Tom also announced the news on his own Instagram account.

The actor - who plays Ben Davis in 'Ozark' - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "And then it was even MORE BETTER. [ribbon emojis] Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco [heart and prayer emojis] (sic)"

The loved-up couple were first linked in May, and Kaley took to social media in July to post a birthday tribute to her boyfriend.

The actress - who was previously married to Ryan Sweeting and Karl Cook - wrote on Instagram at the time: "To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday, baby! To know you, is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born [heart and cake emojis] I love you!! @tommypelphrey. (sic)"

The announcement came after Kaley recently revealed she had to keep her previous relationship with 'Big Bang Theory' co-star Johnny Galecki a secret.

They started dating around the same time that their on-screen relationship turned romantic.

She said: "When we were dating, Johnny was very worried about ruining the fans’ outlook on Leonard and Penny, because they weren’t even dating yet at that point in the series. He was so cerebral, and I’m like, ‘What?! Who f****** ’ cares?! They’re gonna be fine!' "