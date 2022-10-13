Kendrick Lamar learned to understand unconditional love from his children.

The 'Humble' rapper - who has a three-year-old daughter and a second child aged around five months with fiancee Whitney Alford - believes it is important to let his family grow up to make their own decisions and have their own experiences.

He told W magazine: "A lot of times, we play with the idea and don’t necessarily know if it’s real, until you feel it.

"My children allowed me, in their development as human beings beginning to walk and talk, to remove my ego, to know that my children, too, will have their own independence.

"That allows me to understand the unconditional love on my end.

"Will I allow them to be themselves? Will I allow them to journey off in the world and experience life for what they know of? That’s love, to me."

The 35-year-old musician explained he's taken the lessons he's learned from his kids and applied them to the way he expresses himself in his relationships with other people.

He added: "When I look at that, I try to apply it with how I express myself, how I look at my career, and how I meet other individuals.

"Am I allowing them to be themselves without any judgment? My children have taught me that."

When Kendrick was having doubts about his latest album, 'Mr Morale and the Big Steppers', it was his children who gave him the push to release the record.

He explained: "When I got to completion and I said, 'I may or may not put this out; I'm not going to put this out; it's way too much,' I thought about my children.

"I thought about when they turn 21, or they're older in life, and when I got grandchildren, or if I'm long gone -- this can be a prerequisite of how to cope. That's the beauty of it for me."