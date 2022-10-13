Meta Horizon World teases that legs coming.

The social media giant is working on adding realism to avatars used in the virtual reality created by Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp.

The Meta Horizon tweeted on Wednesday (12.10.2022): “Legs are coming soon! Are you excited?”

The announcement came along with a sneak peek of the more advanced looking figures, including the depiction of Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Meta, who said the limbs was “probably the most requested feature”.

While speaking at the Connect event - where the new avatars were unveiled - the 38-year-old billionaire said on Tuesday (11.11.2022): “But seriously, legs are hard, which is why other virtual reality systems don’t have them either.”

Mark explained they opted not to make figures with legs as it was too difficult for VR headsets to figure out where your arms and legs really are.

It is not yet understood when legs will make their debut on the social media platform but they will be included along with “more and more experiences over time as we improve our technology stack”.

Meta Horizon - which requires users to get a Meta Quest headset for $299 - is dubbed as “an ever-expanding social universe where you can hang with friends, meet new people, play games, attend cool events and there are over 10,000 worlds and experiences to explore,” according to the official description.

In July, Mark outlined how the service had “exceeded his expectations” but knew it needed work after expectations were

He said: “I’ve been really happy with how that’s gone. It has exceeded my expectations. But I still think it’s going to take a while for it to get to the scale of several hundreds of millions or even billions of people in the metaverse, just because things take some time to get there. So that’s the north star. I think we will get there. But, you know, the other services that we run are at a somewhat larger scale already today.”

He also said: “We hope to basically get to around a billion people in the metaverse doing hundreds of dollars of commerce, each buying digital goods, digital content, different things to express themselves, so whether that’s clothing for their avatar or different digital goods for their virtual home or things to decorate their virtual conference room, utilities to be able to be more productive in virtual and augmented reality and across the metaverse overall.”