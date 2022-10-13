'American Idol' runner-up Willie Spence has died.

The 23-year-old singer - who finished behind Chayce Beckham in last year's 19th season of the reality show - passed away after being involved in a car accident in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday (11.10.22).

According to a preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Marion County Medical Examiner obtained by NBC News, Willie's Jeep Cherokee veered off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor trailer.

The singer, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene and his cause of death has been listed as "multi-system trauma due to motor vehicle accident".

An investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol is underway.

The 'American Idol' Instagram account has paid tribute to the singer.

They wrote: "We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member Willie Spence.

"He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones."

Luke Bryan, who was one of the judges when Willie competed also remembered the singer's time on the show.

He wrote on his Instagram Story: "Willie really did light up every room he walked into," he wrote. "He could change the mood instantly when he started singing. He will be truly missed."

Katharine McPhee, who dueted on Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli's 'The Prayer' with Willie on the show, said it was a "pleasure" to have worked with the aspiring star.

She wrote on her own Instagrqam Story: "I received very tragic news tonight.

"Sweet @williespenceofficial passed away in a car accident. Only 23 years old. Life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised. God rest your soul, Willie. It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you."

And taking to Willie's own Instagram page, she commented on one of his pinned posts: "Sweet Willie… you deserved the stars and the moon. I'm so sorry for the world to be robbed of more precious time with you. You were an absolute Angel. I know you are up there now with the rest of the angels. God rest your soul."