Snapchat will help teach users CPR through a new lens.

The app have partnered with The Red Cross and social technology company GoSpooky to launch a new augmented reality experience in honour of World Restart a Heart Day, a global initiative which takes place on 16 October and is designed to raise awareness and education of CPR and Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs) in the community.

Although it isn't envisaged as a replacement for in-person CPR training, the initiative will educate users on the basic steps and importance of CPR.

The experience guides users through a true-to-life example, where they can walk around the people performing the techniques, answer quizzes and participate in interactive games. The AR lens then encoourages them to book a first aid course in real life and get more information via the British Red Cross First Aid app.

The initiative has been welcomed by footballer Fabrice Muamba, who had a cardiac arrest during a game 10 years ago.

He said: “On 17th March 2012 I had a cardiac arrest in the middle of an FA Cup Game. I was out for 78 minutes. Without immediate action with CPR, I would not have survived.

"CPR saved my life, and this new lens from Snapchat is a huge step towards driving awareness with people young and old to encourage them to learn more about this life saving skill that can be needed anywhere, at any time.”

The Lens is available on Snapchat now. To find out more about how to perform CPR or other first aid procedures visit http://simplefirstaid.org/app