John Carpenter is still keen to make a 'Dead Space' movie.

The iconic filmmaker - who has directed the likes of 'Assault on Precinct 13', 'The Thing' and 'Halloween' - has spoken of his love for the video game franchise, and he'd love to adapt it for the big screen.

Speaking to the AV Club, he said: "The only one I can think of, and I've mentioned it before, is Dead Space. That would make a real great movie. I could do that."

Back in 2013, Carpenter first spoke about how 'Dead Space' would make a "great movie", noting the game "is ready-made" for the feature film treatment.

He said at the time: "You have these people coming onto an abandoned, shut down spaceship, and they have to start it up and something's on board.

"It's just great stuff... I would love to make 'Dead Space', I'll tell you that right now."

Now nine years one, Carpenter has admitted he enjoyed all the games in the series - even 'Dead Space 3', which proved divisive and is one he has insisted "nobody else liked".

The filmmaker has also addressed his favourite current games, and heaped praise on Bethesda's 'Fallout 76'.

Asked how much he's spent playing it, he added: "Whatever it is, is really sick. I'm addicted to it. It's too many hours, okay? That's what it is."