Anne Hathaway copied her ‘Devil Wears Prada’ look at New York Fashion Week by “accident”.

The ‘Brokeback Mountain’ star didn’t mean to pay homage to Andy Sachs last month when she sat front row at the Michael Kors’ show next to Anna Wintour, the editor in chief of US Vogue and the rumoured inspiration for Meryl Streep’s character Miranda Priestly in the 2006 movie.

While appearing on the ‘Today’ show on Wednesday (12.10.2022), the 39-year-old actress labelled sporting a brown leather jacket and a high ponytail a coincidence.

Anne told host Savannah Guthrie: “It was kind of nuts, wasn’t it?,” before explaining she was “supposed to wear something else” however when the shoes that went with it didn’t match, the only other choice the Oscar winner had was the “other outfit that came”.

Anne clocked the resemblance after a new hairdresser “threw” her chocolate tresses into the high pony and joked if anyone else would see how she was dressed like the aspiring journalist.

She said: “And then my hairstylist, who was so lovely — I had never worked with him before — just said, ‘Oh I know what to do,’ and he threw my hair up in a ponytail.”

"I looked in the mirror and I thought, ‘Oh that’s funny, I wonder if anybody will notice.

Anne quipped to Savannah: “You noticed”.

Recently, ‘The Princess Diaries’ star detailed her favourite look from the David Frankel film - which is based on the 2003 book of the same name by Lauren Weisberger, an ex assistant of the legendary Conde Nast executive - spoke about her favourite outfit from the fashion flick.

Anne said: "I love what I wore to the James Hoult party, that velvet Chanel coat that went to the knees, and then the miniskirt and the stockings and the slouched boots. I think it was a sample because I kept finding straight pins in it."