Elon Musk has launched the “finest” perfume in the world.

The SpaceX founder has dubbed his new scent the “finest fragrance on Earth” and has christened it ‘Burnt Hair’.

On Twitter, the 50-year-old billionaire labelled the aroma you get “leaning over a candle at the dinner table” and claims to have already shifted 10,000 units for $100 a pop, raking in a $1 million in revenue.

Elon asked his 108 million followers: “With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?”

The Tesla boss changed his bio on the microblogging app - that he is now embroiled in a legal battle with after seeking to acquire it for $44 billion - to read “perfume salesman”.

Elon first teased getting into the eau toilette game last month, posting a off handed quip: “ ‘Burnt Hair’ – Scent for Men by Singed. Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport!”

The foray into the beauty industry follows in his habit of turning jokes into products that his faithful fans buy in droves. In 2018, Elon made $10 million by flogging $500 flamethrowers via his The Boring Company.

At the time, he tweeted: “The rumour that I’m secretly creating a zombie apocalypse to generate demand for flamethrowers is completely false.”

In 2020, he created Tesla branded “short shorts” - red satin shorts designed in an attempt to tease short sellers who bet against his electric supercars - and they were quick to sell out after being priced at $69.42, a homage to a naughty bedroom move and the annual cannabis celebration.