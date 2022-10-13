Tom Felton has a "cheeky" WhatsApp group with his old 'Harry Potter' castmates where they share "geeky" wizard jokes.

The 35-year-old actor - who played Draco Malfoy in the movie series - confirmed he is still "very close friends" with the other stars of the films and though they don't get to see one another very often, they stay in contact via messages.

He told 'Capital Breakfast': "We're obviously very close friends, all of us. It sounds sort of like a cheesy line to say that we're all family. We don't often see each other, all of us together in the same room as much as we'd like to.

"But yeah, there is a cheeky WhatsApp group going, and we still make lots of really geeky Potter jokes. Like I will only refer to them as the Gryffindorks.

"The banter is still there. And we're obviously well, we're linked forever, but we're all good friends."

Tom also admitted he "blagged" his audition for the movies because unlike most of the children trying out, he'd never read any of J.K. Rowling's books - but he ultimately thinks that worked in his favour.

Asked if he should have read one of the books before his audition, he said: "Probably would have been a good idea.

"Quite ironically, I blagged it. I think because in the original audition stages, basically they invited everyone in the UK who was a fan of the book.

"So there were thousands of children lining up who knew all about Hogwarts and Gringotts and I had no idea about any of it.

"And I definitely lied in my audition to say ‘oh, yeah, I know exactly what Gringotts is, they're brilliant!’

"And I'm pretty sure Chris Columbus, the director, saw that as probably a perfect Malfoy candidate so in a way not reading the books helped get me the part.

