Emma Bunton claims the Spice Girls haven't been approached to play at Glastonbury.

The 'Wannabe' hitmakers have been rumoured to be taking to the stage at the iconic music festival next year and while the 46-year-old star admitted they'd be happy to do the gig, she insisted the opportunity hasn't actually been offered, despite recent speculation.

Appearing on the 'Back Then When' podcast, host Keith Lemon said: "I dare you to tell us if you’re going to be playing Glastonbury next year."

Emma replied: "Ah, I hope so... Can I be real? No one’s asked us.

"No! I read it as well this week saying, ‘Oh, we’ve asked them. We’re quite far down’.

“All of us have been on the phone like… no one’s asked us!”

"I think it would be fab [if they asked]."

And although Victoria Beckham opted out of the group's 2019 reunion tour, Emma thinks the fashion designer would be happy to join her, Geri Horner, Mel B and Mel C at Glastonbury.

She added: “And I have spoken to Victoria about it too. And I think she’d be up for Glasto.

"We’ve got to do it. Definitely."

Emma's comments come after Mel C recently admitted the group are always "working on" getting Victoria back on stage with them.

She said: “In my heart of hearts, I want to get back onstage. So me and Mel B are championing and we’re all talking and trying to make that happen.

“It’s like … ‘No pressure. But the world wants it.'"

Although they don't have any shows booked yet, they are always talking about getting back out on the road and are determined to get Victoria back behind the microphone.

She added: “We hope – I can’t give a time frame. It is something we want to do. We are trying to push through. At the moment, Victoria is in the wings. She is always involved creatively. We want her to be happy. It is our dream to get her back.”

Melanie has been dropping regular hints that she would love for the 'Viva Forever' hitmakers to play Glastonbury, and she quipped she would go as far to "pick up litter" on site just to return to the world-famous festival after making her debut DJing and performing a duet of 'Spice Up Your Life' with Blossoms at Worthy Farm in June.