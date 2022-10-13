Zoë Kravitz fears social media has hurt her career.

The actress, 33, said her “very impulsive” nature makes it dangerous for her and said no one truly understands the medium.

She also referenced her decision to claim Hulu was guilty of a lack of diversity after her ‘High Fidelity’ series was axed after one series, saying in her profile for ELLE magazine’s ‘Women in Hollywood’ issue, released on Thursday (13.10.22): “I didn't really sit and think about it, which is sometimes my problem.

“I’m a very impulsive person. That’s one of the problems with social media in general.

“Social media is a big experiment that we’re all participating in, and to pretend like we understand it is a joke. I have had my ups and downs with it. I’m sure it’s helped my career in some ways, but I also think it’s hurt it.

“With actors, it's difficult because I think we give too much information (about our lives) and it makes it difficult for us to disappear into roles.”

Zoë, the daughter of Lenny Kravitz who is dating Channing Tatum, had said in 2020 online following the cancellation of ‘High Fidelity’: “It's cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait.”

She added to ELLE she grew up knowing nothing about the actors she watched which she said made them “so interesting”.

She said about aiming to “live without fear”: “That really is my goal in my personal life and in my career. I think fear is crippling and dangerous.

“It probably creates sickness – this fear of getting in trouble or doing something wrong or not being adored or not being liked.

“I think, especially as a woman, there’s a lot of pressure to be adored, and that’s not what art’s about either.

“I think everybody’s afraid to say the wrong thing, to ask the wrong question, to get in trouble, for someone to bring up something they did a long time ago. It’s just like we’re stuck in this loop now. It’s a war zone… life is crazy – it could end at any time. If that doesn’t keep you grounded, I don’t know what would.”