Kim Kardashian was left "exhausted" by Kanye West's public outbursts about their children.

The 41-year-old beauty found it frustrating that her ex-husband took to his Instagram account on a number of occasions to suggest he was unable to see their four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm, because she insisted the truth was very different but she didn't want to get locked into a public war of words.

Speaking on 'The Kardashians' she told siblings Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner: "Today, I'm just exhausted... Kanye posted that 'I can't see the kids,' and I'm like, 'You were here this morning. Stop with this narrative.'

"I can't take it anymore. But then I don't want to go back and forth on the internet."

Khloe claimed the 45-year-old rapper was "gaslighting" her sister so she'd question herself.

She said: "It's all gaslighting. All of this is whatever narrative everyone wants to believe."

She later joked: "We should buy them all lighters for Christmas and say 'this is 'cause you gaslight everyone.'"

Earlier this month, Khloe hit out at Kanye on Instagram when he again claimed he hadn't been invited to Chicago's birthday party.

The Good American founder wrote: "Ye, I love you. I don't want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I'm trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.

"Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it.

"You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came."