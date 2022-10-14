Robbie Williams veröffentlicht eine neue Deluxe-Edition seines millionenfach verkauften Debüt-Soloalbums ‚Life thru a Lens‘, um das 25-jährige Jubiläum der LP zu feiern.

Das spezielle erweiterte 4-CD-Album, das am 2. Dezember bei UMC/Island Records erscheint, besteht aus der Originalplatte, die Hits wie ‚Angels‘, ‚Let Me Entertain You‘ und ‚Old Before I Die‘ enthält, sowie Bonustracks und B-Seiten.

Die neue Ausgabe wird auch bisher unveröffentlichte Demos, Probeaufnahmen und seltene Remixe sowie eine erste Veröffentlichung im Audioformat des kompletten Konzerts enthalten, das im Juni 1998 im Londoner The Forum aufgenommen und im November als ‚Live In Your Living Room‘ auf VHS-Kassette und VCD veröffentlicht, aber nie neu aufgelegt wurde.

‚Life Thru A Lens‘ wurde ursprünglich im September 1997 veröffentlicht und verbrachte zwei Wochen auf Platz 1 der UK Album Charts und 92 Wochen in den UK Top 40. Es wurden allein in Großbritannien 2,1 Millionen Exemplare verkauft. Die Deluxe-Edition wird in den Formaten 4-CD-Box-Set, Vinyl und digitaler Download erhältlich sein und kann ab sofort vorbestellt werden. Die Jubiläumsausgabe von "Life thru a Lens" folgt auf die Veröffentlichung von Robbies Kompilationsalbum ‚XXV‘, das orchestrale Neuaufnahmen seiner größten Hits enthält, um seine 25 Jahre als Solostar zu feiern.

‚Life Thru A Lens’-Songliste

CD1 - Life Thru A Lens: The Original Album:

Lazy Days

Life Thru A Lens

Ego A Go Go

Angels

South Of The Border

Old Before I Die

One Of God's Better People

Let Me Entertain You

Killing Me

Clean

Baby Girl Window

(silence)

Hello Sir (hidden track)

CD2 - Life On The Flipside; B-Sides and Bonus Tracks:

Freedom (from 'Freedom', CD Single 1, July 1996)

Better Days (from 'Old Before I Die' , CD Single 1, April 1997)

Average B-Side (from 'Old Before I Die' , CD Single 1, April 1997)

Making Plans For Nigel (from 'Old Before I Die', CD Single 2, April 1997)

Kooks (from 'Old Before I Die', CD Single 2, April 1997)

Teenage Millionaire (from 'Lazy Days', CD Single 1, July 1997)

Falling In Bed (Again) (from 'Lazy Days', CD Single 1, July 1997)

She Makes Me High (from 'Lazy Days', CD Single 2, July 1997)

Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye (from 'Lazy Days', CD Single 2, July 1997)

Lazy Days (Original Version) (from 'Millennium', CD Single 2, September 1998)

Cheap Love Song (from 'South Of The Border', CD Single 1, September 1997)

Walk This Sleigh (from 'Angels', CD Single 1, December 1997)

Karaoke Overkill (from 'Angels', CD Single 2, December 1997)

Get the Joke (from 'Angels', CD Single 2, December 1997)

Angels (acoustic version) (from 'Angels', CD Single 2, December 1997)

Angels (Spanish Version) (from 'The Ego Has Landed' (South America Editions). April 1999)

Let Me Entertain You (Full Length Version) (from 'Let Me Entertain You' CD Single 2, March 1998)

Medley Of Songs From The Motion Picture Soundtrack 'The Full Monty' (from 'Let Me Entertain You' , CD Single 1, March 1998)

I Wouldn't Normally Do This Kind Of Thing (from 'Let Me Entertain You' , CD Single 1, March 1998)

I Am The (Res)erection (from 'Let Me Entertain You' , CD Single 1, March 1998)

CD3 - Work In Progress: The Making of Life Thru A Lens:

Freedom (Ambient Mix) (July 1996 Promo Release)

Freedom (New Sound Dub) (July 1996 Promo Release)

Hey Little Girl (Axis Studios Demo, October / November 1996)

Clean (working title Mr. Sheen) (Axis Studios Demo, October / November 1996)

Old Before I Die (Crescent Moon Studios Demo, October 1996)

Lazy Days (Tower Studios Demo, January 1997)

Angels (Tower Studios Demo, January 1997)

Red Lights (Tower Studios Demo, January 1997)

Average B-Side (Westside Studios Demo, February 1997)

Teenage Millionaire (Rehearsal Recording, Spring 1997)

South of the Border (Rehearsal Recording, Spring 1997)

Killing Me Rehearsal (Rehearsal Recording, Spring 1997)

Life Thru A Lens Rehearsal (Rehearsal Recording, Spring 1997)

South of the Border (Mother's Milkin' It Mix)

Let Me Entertain You (The Bizzaro Mix)

CD4 - Life On The Stage:

Let Me Entertain You (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

I Wouldn't Normally Do This Kind Of Thing (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

Clean (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

South Of The Border (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

Average 'B' Side (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

Baby Girl Window (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

One Of God's Better People (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

There She Goes (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

Killing Me (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

Life Thru A Lens (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

Teenage Millionaire (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

Lazy Days (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

Ego A Go Go (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

Old Before I Die (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

Angels (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

Back For Good (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)